Bharat Jodo beard trimmed, short hair and suit: Rahul Gandhi's new look at Cambridge
Ahead of his lecture at the University of Cambridge, Rahul Gandhi was spotted in his new look with a trimmed beard
Ahead of his lecture at the University of Cambridge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi underwent a complete makeover. He was spotted in his new look with trimmed beard and short hair. Instead of white t-shirt, Rahul Gandhi was seen in suit-tie as he began his address at the University of Cambridge on the topic: Learning to listen in the 21st century.
In pictures that went viral across social media platforms, the 52-year-old Congress MP can be seen wearing a navy blue suit. Soon netizens started reacting to his latest look.
"Rahul Gandhi reaches Cambridge. Looking dapper in new look," tweeted Avishek Goyal, a Twitter user.
Another user tweeted: "Finally, the look changed for the Cambridge speech. @RahulGandhi was so engrossed in Bharat Jodo Yatra that he didn't want to return to his normal look for so long."
"I am relieved!!! I like the new look of Rahul Gandhi! He is at Cambridge JBS delivering a lecture on “Learning to listen in the 21st century, looking great just as the gentleman great leader he is, uniting a nation," one more Twitter use wrote.
Previously, Gandhi addressed the University of Cambridge at an event at Corpus Christi College entitled ‘India at 75’ during a visit to the UK in May last year.
During his current UK tour, he is scheduled to interact with representatives of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter. He will also address an “Indian Diaspora Conference” planned over the weekend here in London.
During the five months of Bharay Jodo Yatra, Rahul decided not to shave his beard. He was always seen in white t-shirt. All this contributed to the speculation that underwent a conscious image makeover. Opposition leaders, however took a jibe at Gandhi's transformation. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented that he looked like Saddam Hussein.
The Wayanad MP had last addressed the University of Cambridge at an event at Corpus Christi College entitled 'India at 75' during a visit to the UK in May 2022.
