'Bharat Jodo Yatra' a ray of hope in the dark times we live in

With the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on its way, it is time for the citizens of the country to rejoice and participate in it. At this crucial juncture, there ought to be togetherness and a collective cry to safeguard our country and halt any further damage to the country's democratic ethos.

Every possible effort should be made to stop the fascist forces, else not just we, but our future generations too will regret it. And then it might be too late to salvage the ruined economy and our national institutions.

In recent times, many amongst us have turned hopeless at the way prices are spiralling, with even the food intake of the middle classes drastically affected. Coupled with this, the sheer violence and anarchy in the society has perhaps never been this frightening.

We must speak out to save our land and our people. We must highlight the role of stalwarts and statesmen like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was indeed a leader of the masses. Today it is the duty of the masses to uphold his vision, dream and passion to take our country forward.

The ruling right-wing regime seems hell-bent on omitting from collective memory the crucial role played by Nehru. He, the builder of modern-day India, was not only loved and respected by the citizens of his country but also by people across the world.

Shockingly, in these recent times, there have been blatant distortions, if not deletion, of significant historical facts and factors related to such leaders.