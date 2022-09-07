'Bharat Jodo Yatra' a transformational moment in Indian politics: Sonia Gandhi

She congratulated her 120-odd party colleagues who will complete the entire padayatra and said there will be hundreds and thousands of others who will join the march in different states.



"I extend my greetings to them as well," she said.



"Speaking for myself, I will be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra daily in thought and spirit. I will, of course, be seeing the yatra live as it progresses. So, let us move forward united and firm in our resolve," the Congress president said.



This padayatra is the longest ever undertaken by any political party in independent India.

The yatra has been launched from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and will now move northwards, passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot and Jammu, before culminating in Srinagar.