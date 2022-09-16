Bharat Jodo Yatra: A whiff of warmth and freedom

In Kanyakumari, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra got under way, the first language of the people is Tamil. Many of us from India’s Hindi belt were all at sea—even asking for a cup of tea was a challenge. The locals were warm and hospitable, but had neither Hindi nor English. Negotiating that language barrier was a good way to remind ourselves why we (they?) were on the road.

That aside, the food made up for the inconvenience. We discovered that even simple street food was very different from our idea of ‘South Indian’ in the north. I was overwhelmed by those big thali meals and the mildly flavoured curries when I was expecting a chilli-hot assault—it was nothing of the sort.

Luckily the six-day Onam festival was still on when we entered the state. Another fellow traveller from a Hindi-speaking state joked that he could breathe again—in Kerala, it did somehow seem easy to forget that you were Hindu or Muslim.

Maybe it was the free spirit in which Onam was being celebrated: Muslims and Christians were not just in token attendance, they were performing, participating. There were many women in burqas and they didn’t look out of place.

In his brief speech on reaching Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul Gandhi said something similar. Kerala, he said, was an oasis that produced the best doctors, nurses, teachers and administrators because people lived in harmony. The country needed to learn from this ‘Kerala Model’, he said.

Every ‘Bharat Yatri’ is being allowed to walk with Rahul Gandhi for short distances. They’ve also been issued a friendly warning: do not bad-mouth anyone; do not crib or complain; do not seek to promote yourself. Talk to him about issues of public concern in your state and maybe possible solutions, the Yatris have been advised.