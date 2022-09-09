‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ aims to undo damage, communal divisions by RSS, BJP: Rahul Gandhi

The primary objective of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is to undo the damage and communal divisions created by the BJP and the RSS in the country rather than any political gain for the party, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised on the second day of the cross-country march.

Addressing a press conference at Puliyoorkuruchi in Kanyakumari district, he said the idea behind the padayatra was to connect with the people of India.

People have to understand, the Wayanad MP underscored, that India has changed; the institutional framework of the country has been captured by the right-wing and the BJP is attempting to force a particular vision on the country.

“Earlier, we used to fight a political party. Now, the fight is not between two political parties but between the structure of the Indian State and the Opposition. Everybody understands this is not an easy fight. It is difficult and the media is also not with us,” he pointed out.