Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP’s desperation showing in Karnataka

In Bengaluru on Thursday, it was hard to tell if it was desperation or derision that drove the Bharatiya Janata Party to release four full-page ‘advertorials’ on front pages of four regional newspapers. The identical advertorials, resembling normal front pages of newspapers, carried old and published reports, some dating back to 2010, which were critical of or mocked at Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The most important ‘lead story’ maintained that the Congress MP currently on the Bharat Jodo Yatra was attending a wedding reception when Mumbai was attacked by terrorists in 2008.

The advertorials carried a fine print acknowledging that the advertisements were released by the state unit of the BJP. But barring stray comments, the gimmick drew no reaction. But they did show how rattled the BJP is in Karnataka following the overwhelming response to first the birthday celebrations of former chief minister Siddarmaiah, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi, which was followed by the Bharat Jodo Yatra. If the advertorials were meant to overshadow the Yatra, the attempt failed to cut much ice.