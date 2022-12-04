Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan after completing its MP leg

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on Sunday evening after completing its 12-day passage in Madhya Pradesh, during which it covered a distance of 380 km.

The yatra, which had arrived in Madhya Pradesh on November 23, entered the neighbouring Rajasthan by crossing a bridge over Chanvali river around 6.40 pm with Gandhi sitting in a vehicle.

Congress's MP unit chief Kamal Nath and other party leaders accompanied Gandhi as he entered Rajasthan.

The final leg of the yatra in MP began at 3.30 pm on Sunday from Soyatkalan and ended after it reached Dongargaon in Agar Malwa district.

People lined the roads and fireworks went off to welcome Gandhi, who reciprocated by waving at them.

Addressing people at Dongargaon, Gandhi said walking was the best way to understand the problems of youth, farmers and labourers, and that is why he had embarked on the nationwide march (on September 7) from Kanyakumari (in Tamil Nadu).