Bharat Jodo Yatra enthuses Congress in Rajasthan

After a fortnight in Rajasthan, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday. The huge turnout in Rajasthan would have pleased Congress leaders and the rank and file did set their differences aside to make the Yatra a ‘success’.

The most tangible benefit of the Yatra, they feel, is the feedback received directly from the people on the performance of the Congress government which has completed four years in office. With elections due next year, the Yatra has not only energised the party at various levels, it is also believed that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have now a better grasp of the situation on the ground.

The feedback, they confirm, has been mixed. In his public speeches in the state Rahul Gandhi has spoken of conversations he had with people, many of whom told him of the success of several welfare schemes. The Congress leader also lauded the initiative of the Gehlot government to extend teaching of English to government schools and poorer students.

There have also been critical feedbacks. Prof Shishupal Singh Bhadu from Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur, who joined the Yatra at Dausa, informed Rahul Gandhi of the financial crunch faced by the state universities. The Gehlot government, he said, should stop opening up new universities and instead

strengthen the existing ones. English medium schools being launched by the government also needed better teachers.

During the last fortnight the Congress leader has met entrepreneurs, teachers, daily wage earners, farmers and students among others. People apparently spoke favourably about the Chiranjeevi Yojana, which provides free medical treatment costing up to Rs 10 lakhs even in over 900 registered private hospitals. It also has an insurance component against accidents. Government hospitals already provide free medical treatment, medicines and pathological tests. The scheme also covers free cochlear implants to deal with hearing impairment besides liver and bone-marrow transplants.