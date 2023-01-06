Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘It’s a small step, we must go further’

Rahul has belaboured the point that the Yatra is not motivated by political considerations but by the desire to “spread love”. Fair enough. Spreading love in these times of hatred and rage—in large parts manufactured by interested political forces, with the active involvement of large sections of mass media—is an extremely important moral task, but does it necessarily exclude politics? Even the politics of power?

Historically speaking, in any society, more so in complex modern societies, spreading love or hatred is about ‘winning friends and influencing people’. For any serious person or organisation, power in its political or any other avatar is not an end in itself but a means to achieve goals. In a democracy, politics is about gaining political power by convincing people and implementing your programme. An aversion to power-politics and its processes might sound self-satisfyingly moral, but on serious reflection, it is practically a denial of one’s moral stance itself. For without power, any political vision, howsoever moral, cannot go very far, and might even remain a pipe dream.

How does one spread love, say, in a situation like Gujarat, where the forces that welcome convicted rapists like heroes win an overwhelming popular mandate? How does one administer an antidote to the poison being spread by mass media without making people conscious of its devastating effects? Rahul himself is the most vocal about the dark role of the media, and rightly so. But then, why elide the political import of the Bharat Jodo Yatra? For sure, this Yatra is not a parochial project, and shouldn’t be seen as one, but then the political is not necessarily parochial.

Some political pundits have dismissed the Yatra as a journey without a manzil. To them, I’d simply say: the ‘manzil’ of this Yatra is to reiterate the idea of an inclusive, pluralist, democratic Indian polity and a compassionate society that cares for its most disadvantaged members. Rahul Gandhi is right in pointing out that any meaningful opposition unity, capable of challenging the BJP, can only be built around an alternative political vision, not the aura of a leader.