Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra amid tight security.

Taking a 30-minute break from the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march at Sonawar, Gandhi drove to the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) headquarters on Maulana Azad Road before heading to the clock tower, locally known as 'Ghanta Ghar', to unfurl the tricolour.

Rahul was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and local party leaders.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted recalling that 75 years ago it was Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, who had unfurled the tricolour at Lal Chowk for the first time.

He also added that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to unfurl the national flag on Monday, 30th January in the PCC office, since permission to do so elsewhere wasn't given.

"Last evening, state administration allowed him to do so in Lal Chowk, but under condition that it should be done today on 29th at end of #BharatJodoYatra," Ramesh tweeted.