Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul interacts with people, takes bullock cart ride in Rajasthan's Bundi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday interacted with people and took a bullock cart ride here during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, even as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joined the march.

On the 95th day of the yatra that entered Rajasthan on December 5, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed bullock cart ride from Kotkhurd village to Deikheda village on Kota-Lalsot highway on Sunday morning.

When the former Congress chief started his padyatra from Baldevpura village, he noticed a bullock cart carrying a group of farmers waving to welcome him.