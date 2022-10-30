Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul sprints with school children, others try to catch up

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is leading the party's pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday gave some exciting moments during the foot march as he suddenly started to sprint along with some school children, forcing others to run.

Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi's security personnel, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy and others also started scooting from their brisk walk.

Joined by party leaders and cadre, Rahul resumed his foot march from Jadcherla in Telangana this morning and is expected to cover a distance of 22 kilometres.

This is the fifth day of the Yatra in Telangana.