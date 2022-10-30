Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul sprints with school children, others try to catch up
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave some exciting moments during the foot march as he suddenly started to sprint along with some school children, catching security personnel and others unawares
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is leading the party's pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday gave some exciting moments during the foot march as he suddenly started to sprint along with some school children, forcing others to run.
Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi's security personnel, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy and others also started scooting from their brisk walk.
Joined by party leaders and cadre, Rahul resumed his foot march from Jadcherla in Telangana this morning and is expected to cover a distance of 22 kilometres.
This is the fifth day of the Yatra in Telangana.
Rahul Gandhi will address a Corner Meeting at Solipur junction at Shadnagar in the evening, before halting for the day.
The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana, spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. The Yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.
The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors during the party campaign in the southern state.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Rahul completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines