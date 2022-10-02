Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reinventing the Grand Old Party

Go to any village in India, Congress leader V.N. Gadgil once said, and you will find three permanent fixtures— the postman, the policeman and the Congress party. That rhetorical flourish to explain how finely the Congress was woven into the fabric of national life was not even an exaggeration at that point in time.

That was of course a long, long time ago. But as long as some kind of connection with the grassroots was alive, the party had a system to read, connect and build its base and ground its agenda in the people. That connection was eroded over time.

Under Manmohan Singh, a career bureaucrat, there could be no connection with the last mile. The economic crisis meant that the reforms he had launched as the Union finance minister in the early 90s had to be placed on an even keel. In the process, the language and the emphasis of the government– and of the Congress party willy-nilly– changed from talking about the people at the grassroots to the language of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation—all of which had nothing to do with the vast mass of India.