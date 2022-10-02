Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Message and the Messenger

The BJP, as a political party, is many bad things in one, but it is not stupid. And right now, its canny instinct is telling it that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not good news for 2024 or the coming state elections.

The party’s discomfiture and subdued sense of alarm has been evident in the desperate attempts to reduce the padayatra to T-shirts, containers, shoes, and to mock it as Bharat Todo or Congress Jodo yatra. But the mockery and lampooning are not working this time—at least not till the procession has travelled so far in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. This is what is confounding the BJP and explains its desperation.

The BJP has invested a lot of time and hundreds of crores of rupees over the last eight years to caricature Rahul Gandhi and portray him as an entitled dynast, as a part-time politician given to gaffes and incapable of the 24x7 exertion required in politics. The BJP has been getting votes from this deliberately created falsehood, whereas the real fiction lies in the hypedup persona of none other than Mr. Modi himself. The ‘Pappu’ smokescreen was conjured up to hide the fact that the emperor had no clothes—only his Mont Blanc pen, his Bvlgari dark glasses and Movado watches.