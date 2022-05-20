‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to be a turning point

The three-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur has been criticised by the usual suspects. Some felt that the session failed to address why the party lost in Punjab and Uttarakhand. Others believed the session left the leadership issue unresolved. The party’s perceived silence on electoral debacles and desertions also came in for criticism.

While it is facile to assume that electoral debacles were not discussed, and preposterous to blame the party for not doing a public post-mortem (Haven’t the pundits in the media done that for the last 10 years?)—the question whether the session achieved anything substantial is a legitimate one. And the honest answer given by several Congress leaders is that the implementation of the Udaipur Declaration would signal the success or failure of the session.

The political affairs committee in all likelihood would have discussed why BJP continues to win despite mismanaging the economy and the pandemic and despite its disastrous policies. The hypnotic hold of Narendra Modi over people and the media despite his many gaffes would also have received some attention. The other question that would have been addressed is why a large section of voters do not yet see the Congress as an alternative to the BJP.