Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but had countrywide effect, an alternative vision to country: Rahul

The Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but it has had a countrywide effect, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, asserting the march gave an alternative vision to the country.

Speaking at a press conference after the march ended with the hoisting of the tricolour at the Lal Chowk here, Gandhi said he got to learn and understand a lot during the over 4,000-km journey.

He also said he would think about whether a west to east yatra can be undertaken in future.

"I met lakhs of people, talked to them. I do not have words to make you understand. The aim of the yatra was to unite India, it was against the hate and violence being spread across the country. We have had a tremendous response. In fact, no one expected to get such a love-filled response," Gandhi said.

"We got to see the resilience of the people of India, their strength, directly," he asserted.