Bharat Jodo Yatra: Yatris recall their experience in Tamil Nadu

A Yatri from Bihar summed it up. It was such an extraordinary moment when we were shouting slogans in Tamil while local residents were shouting them in Hindi, he recalled. Pointing out that Tamilians always opposed imposition of Hindi and were proud of their own language, he suggested that the Yatra was unifying people in ways even the Yatris had not imagined.

Another Yatri recalled meeting 64-years-old Usaiah from Medpalli village in Telangana. His social media post read: “When he got to know about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he decided to participate and took a bus to Chennai, from where he reached Kanyakumari. Upon reaching, he realised that he had arrived late & the Yatra had already left. He then sat in another bus on the route of the Yatra and told the conductor to drop him where Rahul Gandhi was. The driver & the conductor did exactly that and dropped him at Puliyoorkurichy in Tamil Nadu from where he joined the Yatra and started walking. We met him on the way as he carried his luggage with him. We were inspired by his determination & his passion towards this beautiful country called India.”