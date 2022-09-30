Bharat Jodo Yatra's objective is to stand against BJP and RSS' ideology of hate and violence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was the only option left with the party to reach out to the masses as all other fora for expression are shut.

His 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka in Chamarajanagar district from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu.

"There are various institutions in democracy. There's media and Parliament too but all these have been shut for the opposition and media doesn't listen to us. There's total government control. Our mics are muted in Parliament, Assemblies are not allowed to function and opposition is harassed. In this situation, the only option left with us is 'Bharat Jodo Yata," Rahul Gandhi said at a public meeting.