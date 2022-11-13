Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment: A Dream Recedes Further

The Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project, one of India’s largest revamp projects, spread across 16.5 acres in South Mumbai, has come to a grinding halt, thanks to the current Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government’s thirst for vengeance. It has forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to stop the ongoing construction activity on flimsy grounds.

A decision that has plunged the residents waiting for new homes and better living conditions into shock and despair. After being packed like sardines into an average of 80–120 square feet homes for decades, their anguish is entirely understandable.

Rashida Patanwala, 65, lived in the Kachwala Building in Bhendi Bazar all her married life—that’s 45 years. She recounts the painful experience of being squeezed into a tiny space with five others, having to wake up even before the crack of dawn to get early use of its single common toilet—standing in line with 35 people from six other families residing in this dilapidated century-old structure.

“There was chaos at the start of every day. We could never invite guests. If someone did brave a visit, we surrendered our sleeping space and bunked in with our neighbours.” Rashida now lives in the far more comfortable transit camp at Ghodapdeo, five kilometre from her old home, built for displaced residents by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which is redeveloping Bhendi Bazaar.

But it is still not home. She was so looking forward to her own space of 350 square feet with an attached toilet and bathroom in a modern tower with all the facilities.

If the problem is not resolved fast, she fears she might have to spend the rest of her life in the transit camp and never get her rightful dream home.

And she is not alone in her fear.