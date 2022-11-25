Bhima Koregaon case: SC dismisses NIA plea against bail granted to Anand Teltumbde

He added that the high court applied its mind and granted him bail and added that "until and unless there is something perverse your lordships do not interfere with bail". Sibal said his client was not even at the Elgar Parishad event and the NIA has not shown anything to show that he was there, and added that the high court says there is no document to connect him with terrorist activity.



Sibal said they are referring to "my younger brother" and "I have been estranged from my younger brother for 30 years".



The bench asked the NIA's counsel, what is the role attributable to him? Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the NIA, said under UAPA, it is not necessary that the terrorist act is to be carried out and there is preparatory act carried out for proscribed organisation.