Bhiwani lynching: Murder charge not included in the FIR, CPI(M) accuses Khattar govt of being complicit

Two days after two Muslim men, Junaid and Nasir, were allegedly burnt alive by gau rakshaks or 'cow vigilantes' in Haryana’s Bhiwani, a fact-finding team led by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat met families of the victims and demanded compensation of Rs 50 to the kin.

The CPI(M) accused Khattar government and Haryana police of being complicit in providing patronage to gau rakshaks. Sharing findings with the media, the CPI(M) leaders claimed that the murder charge has not been included in the FIR yet.

“The FIR filed is on the charge of kidnapping and the charge of murder is yet to be included. Those named in the FIR include the notorious Mohit Yadav known as Manu Maneswar who operates with impunity in the region with the approval of the BJP government in Haryana. The burnt car and bodies were found in village Barvas, Loharu in the Bhiwani district of Haryana,” said the CPI(M).