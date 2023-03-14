India

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Images that narrate horror stories of an unforgettable past

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking more compensation from Union Carbide Company for the victims of deadly tragedy which left over 3,000 dead.

On the night of December 2-3, 1984 a leakage at the at the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal left over 500,000 people exposed to the toxic methyl isocyanate gas as they slept.
On the night of December 2-3, 1984 a leakage at the at the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal left over 500,000 people exposed to the toxic methyl isocyanate gas as they slept.
user

NH National Bureau

The Bhopal Union Carbide factory experienced a deadly methyl isocyanate gas leak on December 2, 1984, killing over 3,000 people and leaving more than a lakh people impacted. Warren Anderson, the former chairman of Union Carbide, was the main accused but did not show up for the trial.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 dismissed a petition seeking more compensation from Union Carbide for the victims. The gas leak is among the world's worst industrial disasters.

The centre had sought that the case be reopened and Union Carbide's successor firms be directed to pay an additional Rs. 7,844 crore to victims of the gas leak. Rejecting the petition, the five-judge Constitution bench said the settlement can be set aside only on the ground of fraud and that the centre had not argued on this point.

Rusting tanks inside the now derelict Union Carbide factory compound. These tanks used to store methyl isocyanide, the toxic chemical that leaked on December 23, 1984 killing at least 3,000 people in the following 72 hours and many thousands more subsequently.
Rusting tanks inside the now derelict Union Carbide factory compound. These tanks used to store methyl isocyanide, the toxic chemical that leaked on December 23, 1984 killing at least 3,000 people in the following 72 hours and many thousands more subsequently.
Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
A patient seen at Sambhavna Clinic using an oxygen mask to aid her breathing. Sambhavna Clinic Cares for victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster. Resumption of work was announced eleven days after the cloud from the Union Carbide factory, which caused an exodus. Almost 200,000 people are believed to have left Bhopal, then a city of 800,000 inhabitants.
A patient seen at Sambhavna Clinic using an oxygen mask to aid her breathing. Sambhavna Clinic Cares for victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster. Resumption of work was announced eleven days after the cloud from the Union Carbide factory, which caused an exodus. Almost 200,000 people are believed to have left Bhopal, then a city of 800,000 inhabitants.
Photo by Ryan Ashcroft/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A child seen at Chingari Rehabilitation Center. Chingari cares for victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster. About 3,000 people died and 5,58,000 people were injured. The site still has toxic chemicals 38 years later needs to be disposed safely. Local people live in the shadow of this horrific plant. The victims made a statue to remember the victims.
A child seen at Chingari Rehabilitation Center. Chingari cares for victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster. About 3,000 people died and 5,58,000 people were injured. The site still has toxic chemicals 38 years later needs to be disposed safely. Local people live in the shadow of this horrific plant. The victims made a statue to remember the victims.
Photo by Ryan Ashcroft/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A statue made in memory of those who died, the plaque reads No More Hiroshima, No More Bhopal. Thousands of women and children also had serious injuries that left them permanently unable to work. Several sick children were born to parents who had drunk water that could cause cancer and genetic changes. A new group of people grew up sick and with disabilities.
A statue made in memory of those who died, the plaque reads No More Hiroshima, No More Bhopal. Thousands of women and children also had serious injuries that left them permanently unable to work. Several sick children were born to parents who had drunk water that could cause cancer and genetic changes. A new group of people grew up sick and with disabilities.
Photo by Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images
Another victim child seen at Chingari Rehabilitation Center. Over 500,000 people were exposed to the toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas as they slept.
Another victim child seen at Chingari Rehabilitation Center. Over 500,000 people were exposed to the toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas as they slept.
Photo by Ryan Ashcroft/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x