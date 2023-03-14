Bhopal gas tragedy: SC dismisses plea for additional compensation to victims

It continued, "The Union of India, as a welfare state, was charged with making up the shortfall and obtaining the necessary insurance coverage. Strangely, we learn that no such insurance coverage was purchased. This is egregious carelessness on the part of the Union of India and a violation of the guidelines established by the review judgement.

In circumstances when a settlement is tainted by fraud, the court ruled that it must either be valid or be thrown out. Yet "the Union of India has not alleged any such fraud. Their one and only complaint concerns a number of victims who suffered injuries that were not anticipated at the time the settlement was reached.

The bench declared, "It was clear that hospital facilities would need to be expanded to accommodate those undergoing rehabilitation, and environmental deterioration was unavoidable. In actuality, Union and State were accused of worsening the issue by failing to proactively cleanse or recommission the property, according to UCC. As a swift settlement must be obtained in the sweets case, this cannot be a justification for seeking the compromise's annulment.

According to the decision, the Attorney General's argument was that Article 142 of the Indian Constitution should be used to determine how to top off the settlement sums.