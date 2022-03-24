Bid to introduce Hindu scriptures in govt schools is part of RSS-BJP project to desecularise Indian State

The announcement by the Gujarat education minister that the Bhagavad Gita would be taught in schools as part of the syllabus for students of class 6 to class 12 from the academic year 2022-23 is a flagrant breach of the secular principle of the State.

It is a fundamental principle of all secular States that State-run schools do not impart religious instruction of any sort. The United States, France, Japan and a host of other countries follow this principle. Private schools are free to offer religious instruction of any kind but not State schools.

The Bhagavad Gita is a religious text. It seeks to expound a way of life and conduct based on Hindu religious traditions and philosophy. It cannot be depicted as a book of morals and ethics divorced from its religious context, as the BJP-RSS are claiming.

There are some from within the Hindu fold who are critical of some aspects of the Gita such as the exposition of karma on its pronouncement that the chaturvarna system of caste is divinely ordained.