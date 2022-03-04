Biden speaks with Zelenskyy on fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant

President Biden joined President Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site, the White House said in a readout of the call on Thursday.



Biden also spoke with the Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the US Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to receive an update on the situation at the plant.



The President will continue to be briefed regularly, the White House said.