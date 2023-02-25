Big Congress push to make space for youth, women

The Congress approved several major changes to its Constitution during the 85th plenary session at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, including reserving 50 per cent seats for Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minorities, women and youth, digital membership and inclusion of transgenders.

The Constitution Amendments Committee led by Ambika Soni placed 85 amendments to the party Constitution at the Plenary Session. Following which, convener of the committee Randeep Surjewala announced six main amendments to the Constitution.

These include:

CWC members to be increased to 35, from 25 and there will 50 per cent reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, youth and women

50 per cent reservation across all committees for SCs, STs, and OBCs

Digital membership will be primary

Inclusion of the name of the mother and wife on membership forms, in addition to transgenders as an additional category

One AICC member to be chosen for every 6 PCC delegates

All elected representatives of the Congress to be automatically made the delegates of block-, district- and state-level committees

The amendments state that there should be 50 per cent reservation for those below 50 years of age at all levels from mandal to state as also women, both in the reserved categories and in the unreserved category in the remaining 50 per cent.

Hailing the move, Uttar Pradesh Congress worker Sadaf Jafar stressed that empowering women meant empowering society. "When women are empowered politically, they will fight for themselves and others. Gender parity within a political set-up ensures gender parity within the society," said Jafar, who was the Congress candidate from the Lucknow Central Assembly constituency for the 2022 state elections.

This decision of the Congress, Jafar believes, will force other political parties also to follow suit. This will bring women, their aspirations and their future to the centre-stage.

The Constitution has also included, as first mentioned at the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, 50 per cent of all delegates and office bearers in intermediate Congress committees, blocks/city Congress committees, district Congress committees and Pradesh Congress Committees shall be reserved for SCs/STs/OBCs/minorities, out of which half shall be members of SCs/STs.