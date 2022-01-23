Bihar: BJP minister's son allegedly opens fire to scare away children, beaten up

A Bihar minister's son and brother were roughed up in West Champaran district on Sunday, after they allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers following a dispute.

Bablu Kumar, whose father Narayan Prasad is a BJP leader and the state minister for tourism, was attacked at Haradiya Koeri Tola village in Mofussil police station area.

News channels beamed footage in which the minister's son can be seen being thrashed by a group of villagers, who also snatched away a gun he was carrying.

According to Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma, Kumar was accompanied by uncle Harendra Prasad, manager Vijay Sah and other associates, all of whom sustained injuries in the clash.