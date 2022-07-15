Bihar: BJP seeks disciplinary action against Patna SSP for comparing PFI with RSS; SSP issued notice

Patna police has arrested three men who allegedly had links to the Popular Front of India for “being part of a potential terror module” and trying to “expand” PFI’s base in Patna, reported the Indian Express.

Controversy arose when Patna’s Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon likened those arrested to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. Dhillon had told reporters, “They had been holding meetings at mosques and madrasas and working towards what is called radicalisation. Just as RSS shakhas are held for physical training and imparting training in wielding lathis, they had been giving physical training to their people. Besides Bihar, some of the named members are from Karnataka also.”

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “It is not a slip of the tongue by the Patna SSP, but a statement given with confidence… with full authority. He deliberately gave the statement to show his political affinity and keep his masters in good humour. The chief minister and Bihar DGP must initiate disciplinary action against him.”

While the RJD and HAM-S took a stand supporting the Patna SSP, the ruling JD(U) did not comment. HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “He is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. If talking of Islamic state is a crime, is it right to advocate for Hindu rashtra?"