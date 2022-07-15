Bihar: BJP seeks disciplinary action against Patna SSP for comparing PFI with RSS; SSP issued notice
Controversy arose when Patna’s Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon likened those arrested with alleged links to PFI to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh
Patna police has arrested three men who allegedly had links to the Popular Front of India for “being part of a potential terror module” and trying to “expand” PFI’s base in Patna, reported the Indian Express.
Controversy arose when Patna’s Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon likened those arrested to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. Dhillon had told reporters, “They had been holding meetings at mosques and madrasas and working towards what is called radicalisation. Just as RSS shakhas are held for physical training and imparting training in wielding lathis, they had been giving physical training to their people. Besides Bihar, some of the named members are from Karnataka also.”
BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “It is not a slip of the tongue by the Patna SSP, but a statement given with confidence… with full authority. He deliberately gave the statement to show his political affinity and keep his masters in good humour. The chief minister and Bihar DGP must initiate disciplinary action against him.”
While the RJD and HAM-S took a stand supporting the Patna SSP, the ruling JD(U) did not comment. HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “He is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. If talking of Islamic state is a crime, is it right to advocate for Hindu rashtra?"
Following the controversial statement of Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, Bihar police have issued a show-cause notice to him, directing the officer to reply within 24 hours.
The show-cause notice issued by ADG (law and order) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that "the SSP must clarify why he made such a statement publically".
The three accused, who were arrested from Patna’s Phulwari Sharif on July 13, included a retired Jharkhand Police sub-inspector- Mohammed Jalaluddin, “allegedly” a former member of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India- Athar Parvez and Arman Malik.
The three were arrested after intelligence reports suggested that they were trying to brew up trouble while the prime minister was visiting the state, and had already been training for a week in this regard. They had also been holding meetings. Phulwari Sharif police station in-charge Iqrar Ahmed said the last such meeting was held on July 7. An FIR was registered in Patna on July 12 against 26 people under IPC sections 120B, 121, 121A, 153A and 153B.
The police had recovered two pamphlets from Jalaluddin’s house which read, “PFI is confident that even if 10 per cent of Muslim population would rally behind it, PFI would subjugate the coward majority communities to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India… In the scenario of full-fledged showdown with the state, apart from relying on our PE cadres, we would seek help from friendly Islamic countries…”
The FIR quoted Parvez as saying, “By linking old members of SIMI with PFI, we are trying to raise a new organisation that would target those who commit atrocities on Muslims and speak against Islam.” However, the national secretary of PFI, Mohamed Shakif, denied all allegations and said they were baseless.