Bihar Hooch tragedy: SC asks NGO seeking SIT probe to approach Patna HC

The Supreme Court on Monday asked an NGO, which has sought an independent probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the last month's hooch tragedy in Bihar, to approach the high court on the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha told advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, appearing for Bihar-based Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation, that the high courts are well-versed with local situation.

The bench said, "Whatever reliefs you have sought like -SIT probe into the incident, national plan for curbing manufacture and trade of illicit liquor and compensation to the victims - can all be dealt with by the High Court. The High Courts concerned are well versed with the local situations. They have wider power under Article 226 of the Constitution".

Pathak said that hooch tragedies are happening every now and then in the country and it is not limited to any one state.

"A top court bench is already hearing a case related to a hooch tragedy in Punjab. Unless and until national-level plans are formed with different states being made a party, it will be very difficult to control the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor. Lots of lives are lost due to the consumption of illicit liquor," Pathak said.