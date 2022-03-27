Liquor ban: Does nobody die of spurious liqour in Bihar anymore?

Believe it or not, not only there is a ban on liquor in Bihar but also an undeclared ban on dying of spurious liquor.

For example, an investigation report signed by Banka DM and SP says that “nine people who died in the district on March 18, 2022, their families have said that death occurred due to illness”.

The post-mortem was not done,the investigation did not confirm the death due to spurious liquor. This is not the only investigation report, in the month of March such deaths occurred in Bhagalpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah, Siwan, Katihar and Sheikhpura. And everywhere similar reports were made.

The officers understand quite well CM’s fondness for being called ‘Sushasan Babu’and his determination to implement liquor ban.So, whenever there is news of several deaths at a time, the policeand local administration gets super active— well, not to investigate the reason of deaths but to hide it. The police tries to ensure quick cremation of the bodies so that the cause of death due to liquor consumption does not come out.