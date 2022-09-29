Bihar officer sparks furore with 'condom next' comment; CM Nitish Kumar hints at action against her

A senior official in Bihar Women and Children Development Corporation (WCDC) and IAS officer, Harjot Kaur Bamrah sparked controversy with her responses to questions by a girl student who asked if they could be provided with sanitary napkins at a cost of rupees 20-30.

On Wednesday, a video of the officer’s shocking reaction to a girl student’s question at the 'Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar' event, organised by the Corporation and Unicef went viral on the internet. The event was part of a project that has the tagline ‘Towards enhancing the value of girls'.

When the girl student asked Bamrah that while the government was providing school dress, scholarships, bicycles, and other facilities to students if it could provide pads for cheaper prices, Bamrah hit out, saying that these weren’t questions but endless demands.