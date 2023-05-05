Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in Goa; becomes first Pak FM to visit India in 12 years

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday became the first Pakistani Foreign Minister to visit India in almost 12 years when he arrived in Goa to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation even as there was no indication of a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Bhutto-Zardari's visit to India to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting comes amid continuing strain in ties between the two countries on a host of issues including Islamabad's use of cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the evening, Bhtutto-Zardari attended a reception hosted by Jaishankar for the visiting foreign ministers.