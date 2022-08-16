Bilkis Bano: Convicts released from jail on remission in blatant contravention of guidelines

The Gujarat government has released the 11 men, who were serving life imprisonment for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members in the 2002 Gujarat riots, in contravention to the rules of remission specified by the BJP-led Union government. They had served 15 years.

According to a letter sent to all states on June 10, the Amit Shah-led Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that states could release prisoners convicted for certain crimes who have served 50 per cent or more of their sentence as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

However, the letter specified that those serving a death sentence or the same commuted to life, those guilty of rape or child sex abuse, those convicted for dowry deaths, those sentenced under POTA, FEMA, NDPS and weapons of mass destruction and those convicted for corruption cannot be granted such remission.

The 11 convicts who were granted premature release are Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana.