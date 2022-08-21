Bilkis Bano tragedy: Jail for defenders, remission for the perpetrators

And who are Jaswant Nai, Govind Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt and Ramesh Chandana?

In 2008, a CBI court in Mumbai sentenced them to life imprisonment for the rape and murder. The Bombay High Court later upheld the sentence.

When released on parole, some of these men threatened their victims and police complaints have been filed against them.

For Independence Day 2022, a special committee appointed by the Gujarat Government decided that these men deserved to be freed from their sentences. Against legal advice. But on the expert advice of several members of the BJP and of some government officials.

These 11 men were convicted for the gangrape and brutal assault of Bilkis Bano, about 21 at the time and five months pregnant, her mother and three other women, and the murder of at least seven people in 2002. Bilkis, her family and neighbours, a group of 17, had run away into nearby fields to escape the riots. They were attacked by a group of 20 to 30 men.

Bilkis lost seven members of her family that day, including her baby daughter whose head was smashed on a rock. Six people are missing to this day.

Look at the date and you know why the BJP was so keen to show charity and goodwill to these rapists and murderers. The riots of 2002 catapulted some of them to “supreme” leader status.

Now we know the crimes of Nai, Nai, Bhatt, Shah, Joshi, Vohania, Mordhiya, Soni, Bhatt and Chandana.

But what are the crimes that Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt (in this case) have committed which so upset the Supreme Court of India that it wanted them to be put into the dock? Have they been accused of gangrape and murder?