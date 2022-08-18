Bilkis Bano: Twenty years later the trauma of a rape victim continues

Where are Right-Wing rulers of the day, who shriek during election rallies that they will do this and that for their ‘Muslim sisters’! Of course, their so called concern for the Muslim women always seemed fake and bogus. Hindutva characters who seem obsessed with grabbing votes from the minority community have done nothing at all to reach out to the Muslim survivors of the pogroms and riots.

In fact, the hapless Muslim women victims are too scared and petrified to even lodge complaints/ FIRs against the Hindutva culprits as they are worried about the severe aftermath; of the Right-Wing brigades taking revenge, making life hell for them!

I have been hearing this dark reality from the Muslim women victims of the various communal carnages and onslaughts. In 2006, during my visit to Ahmedabad, as I interacted with the Muslim families, it got more than apparent that the Muslim population of Gujarat was surviving amidst great fear. And there seemed no respite for times to come.

Many of the pogrom survivors were too terrified to return to their homes. Mothers spoke of their ‘lost’ children, not just in pogroms or encounters but in the aftermath. Muslim families put their children in far off hostels, or sent them to distant relatives, so that their children somehow survive. An auto-driver’s wife recounted that she decided to leave her young daughter in a hostel in New Delhi, so that the child could survive in a safer environment. Women spoke of the nothingness spread around them – they had lost just about everything!

A large number of Muslims families were forced to sell land at throw-away prices, threatened to move away from ancestral places to urban ghettos! Right-Wing forces were not just coming up with ‘Welcome to Hindu Rashtra’ slogans but were also pushing Muslims out from various spheres.

As an activist detailed, “today, in 2006, the situation is worse than 2002, with several Muslim boys even thinking of changing their names, from Abdul to Amar!...After all, Muslim youth get picked up by the police, illegally detained and severely tortured, before they are sent to judicial custody.” In fact, even children were not getting spared. News-reports of May 18, 2006 stated that in Vadodara bodies of two Muslim children were found in a particular VHP politician’s car! But along expected strain, no apparent follow up. Facts were buried somewhere along with the bodies of the two children!