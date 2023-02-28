Bill Gates meets RBI Governor Das, Anand Mahindra: Here's what they discussed

Bill Gates, who is visiting India for the first time since the pandemic, was at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday. In a meeting with Governor Shaktikanta Das, Gates discussed, among other topics, financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance, and digital lending.

The Microsoft co-founder also called on the Mahindra group's Anand Mahindra. Gates and Mahindra were classmates at Harvard in 1973 before Gates famously dropped out to focus on building his company.

Gates engages in extensive philanthropic initiatives in India through his Gates Foundation, including the promotion of financial inclusion, the health sector, and climate change. The RBI in a Tweet announced that Gates had visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide-ranging discussions with Governor Das. "Had an excellent meeting with @BillGates on financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance, and digital lending, etc," Das said in another tweet.

Gates in his latest blog ‘My Message in India: TO fight climate change, improve global health’ said India as a whole gives him hope for the future. India eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services.

“I’m headed back to India next week. Although I’ve spent a lot of time there over the years—doing everything from checking out toilets to visiting a village that’s home to the one poorest, most underserved caste in India—I haven’t been back since before the pandemic. I can’t wait to see how much progress has been made in that time,” he said in a message last week.