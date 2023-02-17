Billionaire investor George Soros says turmoil at Adani will cost Modi govt

The 92-year-old investor started his speech at the conference talking of understanding the current state of affairs and finding a way to distinguish what is important from what is less so.

"Let me start with a bold assertion. While two systems of governance are engaged in a fight for global domination, our civilization is in danger of collapsing because of the inexorable advance of climate change.

"This is a very succinct statement, but I believe it provides an accurate summary of the current state of affairs," he said, devoting a good deal of his speech on climate change.

He then stated that as the founder of Open Society Foundation, he considers open societies "morally superior" to closed ones.

At this point, he talks of repressive states and distinguishes between open and closed societies.

"India is an interesting case. It's a democracy, but its leader Narendra Modi is no democrat," he claimed.

Modi, he said, maintains close relations with both open and closed societies.

"India is a member of the Quad (which also includes Australia, the US, and Japan), but it buys a lot of Russian oil at a steep discount and makes a lot of money on it," he said before turning to Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

"Erdogan has much in common with Modi," he said. "But, while Modi seemed to be firmly in the saddle until recently, Erdogan has mismanaged the Turkish economy and will face elections in May. All his efforts are focused on winning the elections." Soros thereafter moved on to critique Erdogan's lack of effort during the earthquake, and continued to talk about the failing state of democracy in other nations.