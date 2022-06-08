'Billy Elliot: The Musical,' a multi-award-winning blockbuster arrives in India

Zee Theatre has brought 'Billy Elliot: The Musical,' a globally acclaimed, coming-of-age story set to Sir Elton John's tunes, to Indian television for the very first time. Based on a 2000 smash hit film, the musical is set in a dreary English mining town against the backdrop of the 1984 miner's strike.

The narrative goes on to trace the inspiring journey of a young boy who chooses ballet shoes over boxing gloves and defies gender norms to follow his heart. He refuses to give up even when faced by the disapproval of his father and begins to secretly prepare for an audition at the Royal Ballet School. Along the way, this passion for dance not only transforms his life but also inspires his community to dream bigger.