Binny elected BCCI president, takes over from Ganguly
World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguly to run the world's richest cricket board.
Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at its AGM (Annual general Meeting) here alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term.
The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia.
Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.
However, there was no discussion on the chairmanship of International Cricket Council (ICC). The next ICC chairman will be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month.
"As far as India's representative to the ICC is concerned, it will be decided by the office-bearers. There was no discussion on the ICC chairmanship. Only matters on the agenda were discussed," a state unit official who attended the AGM told PTI.
It is unlikely that the BCCI will nominate its own candidate for the ICC chairman's position, with the October 20 nomination deadline approaching.
Binny was the Karnataka State Cricket Association President and will now leave his position in the state body. The medium pacer was one of the architects of India's historic World Cup triumph in 1983. In eight games, he took 18 wickets, the highest in that edition of prestigious tournament.
Binny has served as member of senior selection committee in the past when Sandeep Patil was the chairman. Whenever his son Stuart Binny's name came up for discussion for selection in the Indian team, he would recuse himself from the proceedings.
Earlier, according to a PTI report, Ganguly had a lot of meetings with the stakeholders in New Delhi, last week. The former India captain was keen to continue as BCCI President but he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president.
In case of Dhumal, the decision makers waited for Ganguly to take a call on IPL chairmanship and once he refused, they promoted the Himachal man, who, along with secretary Shah, are known to be the most efficient men in last BCCI cabinet.
