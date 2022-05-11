Biopic based on major Sandeep Unnikrishnan starring Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar slated to release on June 3

The director Sashi Kiran Tikka also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with task of making a biopic on a national hero like Major Sandeep. “The story is based on a real person and as part of our research we have got so much material about Sandeep sir. In fact, I have met some of his friends directly. I have got some videos. I have showed them to Sesh and he has studied all of it with utmost dedication. And it’s not very physical. It’s more emotional and that’s what we have tried to bring to our film,” explained Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Speaking about his association with the Sesh and Sashi, Mahesh Babu revealed, “I have admired their work before and when they told me that they were doing a film like ‘Major,’ it was very exciting for me to be a part of. Also, my wife Namrata (Shirodkar) was very much involved with them. She was involved in all the ground work.” Despite being upbeat about the film he did feel some pressure ahead of a special test screening. “Last night when I was watching the film I did feel that little pressure. But after watching the film I really felt proud of the entire team. It’s one of those films where I am really happy,” summed up Mahesh Babu.

‘Major’ also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. It is slated to release in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3.