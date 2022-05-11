Biopic based on major Sandeep Unnikrishnan starring Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar slated to release on June 3
The trailer of the high-anticipated biographical action film ‘Major’ was recently launched in Hyderabad amidst great fanfare in the presence of film’s cast and crew led by actor-producer Mahesh Babu and film’s lead actors, Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages (to go along with a Malayalam dubbed version), the film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan—a decorated officer of the Indian Army serving in the elite 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards who was killed in action in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attack. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, ‘Major’ is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in collaboration with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.
Donning the 51 Special Action Group jersey in the honor of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh said, “We thought we should represent Major Sandeep and so I am here little bit as Sesh but a lot as Major Sandeep. This film means the world to me. Major Sandeep’s parents mean the world to me.” Chuffed by the positive response to the film’s trailer, he expressed his excitement about the opportunity of playing a national hero in an “all Indian film”.
Sesh also took the opportunity to highlight the reason behind coming out with the Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam versions of the film. “Major Sandeep is India’s son. That’s the reason why we have shot it simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. His mother tongue’s Malayalam and hence we are dubbing it in Malayalam. And we shot every scene, every shot in Hindi and Telugu separately so that we could do justice to Major Sandeep’s life. This film has not been made into two languages and dubbed into a third for market. It is done for emotion. And that is why it’s a big film,” asserted Sesh.
The director Sashi Kiran Tikka also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with task of making a biopic on a national hero like Major Sandeep. “The story is based on a real person and as part of our research we have got so much material about Sandeep sir. In fact, I have met some of his friends directly. I have got some videos. I have showed them to Sesh and he has studied all of it with utmost dedication. And it’s not very physical. It’s more emotional and that’s what we have tried to bring to our film,” explained Sashi Kiran Tikka.
Speaking about his association with the Sesh and Sashi, Mahesh Babu revealed, “I have admired their work before and when they told me that they were doing a film like ‘Major,’ it was very exciting for me to be a part of. Also, my wife Namrata (Shirodkar) was very much involved with them. She was involved in all the ground work.” Despite being upbeat about the film he did feel some pressure ahead of a special test screening. “Last night when I was watching the film I did feel that little pressure. But after watching the film I really felt proud of the entire team. It’s one of those films where I am really happy,” summed up Mahesh Babu.
‘Major’ also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. It is slated to release in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3.
