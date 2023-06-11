Biparjoy has turned 'extremely severe', to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on 15 June

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)", the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The very severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" over east central Arabian Sea lay centred about 480 kilometres south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka and 610 km south-southwest of Naliya in Kutch on Sunday morning, the IMD said.

"VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) 'Biparjoy' intensified into an ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) at 5:50 am today (Sunday), about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya.