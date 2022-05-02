Bitten by rat in circuit house, UP minister gets treated for snake bite

A minister of state of the Yogi government was shaken out of his sleep by some insect or animal bite in the circuit house of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Since the circuit house is surrounded by forest area, the minister panicked and thought he had been bitten by a snake. He quickly woke up his staff and in turn they rang up district officials.

As the minister claimed it was a snake bite, the minister was hurriedly admitted to the district hospital and after about 3 hours of treatment, when he was satisfied that he was not bitten by a snake but by a rat, he was discharged from the hospital.