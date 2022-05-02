Bitten by rat in circuit house, UP minister gets treated for snake bite
This is the case of Banda dist of UP. Along with a group of ministers, the minister of state of Yogi govt, Girish Chandra Yadav had also come to investigate the ground reality of govt welfare schemes
A minister of state of the Yogi government was shaken out of his sleep by some insect or animal bite in the circuit house of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Since the circuit house is surrounded by forest area, the minister panicked and thought he had been bitten by a snake. He quickly woke up his staff and in turn they rang up district officials.
As the minister claimed it was a snake bite, the minister was hurriedly admitted to the district hospital and after about 3 hours of treatment, when he was satisfied that he was not bitten by a snake but by a rat, he was discharged from the hospital.
The minister of state of sports and youth welfare in the Yogi government, Girish Chandra Yadav visited Banda district of Uttar Pradesh along with the group of ministers who had come to investigate the ground reality of the welfare schemes of the district.
"At night, the minister was staying in the circuit house, surrounded by thickets, located near the bypass. Suddenly he felt he was bitten by some insect on his leg while sleeping. Since there is a forest around the circuit house, the minister got frightened and thought it could be a snake. He was taken to hospital fearing that he was bitten by a snake," a staff of the minister said on Monday.
The official said that the treatment started in a hurry. On receiving the information, the District Magistrate, the ADM, the City Magistrate and Circle Officer also reached the District Hospital.
"After about 3 hours of treatment, the doctors were convinced that the minister was bitten by a rat while sleeping", CMS of Banda District Hospital Dr SN Mishra said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has created 18 Groups of Ministers (GoM) who were asked to visit all 18 divisions for three days from April 29. The ministers were specifically asked to stay at night in circuit house and not in hotels.