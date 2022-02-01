BJP avoiding issues like unemployment and inflation in UP

The privatisation of government institutions has also left an impact on the masses in the state. “Agar sab privatise ho gaya to hamare ladko ko naukri kaise milegi. (If everything is privatised how will our boys get job),” asks Ratitam Mishra, a resident of Gonda who worked as an ad hoc employee in PWD.

He said if the government cannot give us jobs why should we vote for it.

The BJP is facing the ire of people for its failure to open employment opportunities at the center as well as in the state. In some cases, like in Railways, advertisements about vacancies were issued in 2019 but the posts have not been filled till now. This has led to resentment among the youth. In UP too, the selection process is so slow that the wait to get government jobs is agonizingly long. Therefore, protests have erupted across Uttar Pradesh over the lack of government initiative to provide them jobs.

Former IAS officer and President of a social organisation called Bahujan Bharat, Kunwar Fateh Bahadur says that the resentment among the candidates is natural due to the delay in finalising appointments to the vacant posts. “These youths work hard to get government jobs and if the selection process is delayed it is bound to increase resentment among them,” Singh said.