BJP continuing with 'Operation Lotus' to break AAP: Sisodia on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

The Okhla MLA was called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday in connection with the case, which was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020.

"Mr Amanatullah Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and Govt. guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favoritism. The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given statement and issued memorandum against such illegal recruitment," said a press release from the anti-corruption office.