BJP eyeing tribal votes by nominating Droupadi Murmu as presidential candidate

The BJP's move to name Murmu as its presidential candidate comes ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The saffron party won only 35 seats of the 128 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes in these four states in the last assembly elections.

With Murmu's candidacy, the BJP can also hope to get support from smaller parties such as Bharatiya Tribal Party, which has two MLAs each in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

With the choice of Murmu, BJP hopes to strengthen its appeal amongst tribal voters. Her name will also put Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren in a tough spot as the party’s focus is tribal identity-based politics. It would be difficult for him to oppose a tribal woman, who has been the governor of his state. Soren came to power riding on the discontent created by the amendments to the Chhota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT)/Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Acts under the previous BJP government in the state. Murmu as governor had returned the Bills with queries. The amendments to the two Acts would have given the government more powers to acquire tribal lands.

The Opposition presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, is also from Jharkhand.

Additionally, Odisha CM and BJD leader Navin Patnaik has congratulated her candidature, but hasn’t yet announced his support. But Patnaik is likely to do so.

It might also strengthen BJP’s hopes in Odisha, where it has been struggling to increase its track record against BJD. It is also known that Murmu enjoys a personal rapport with Patnaik. The BJD with 21 MPs —12 in Lok Sabha and nine in Rajya Sabha — and 114 MLAs has more than 31,000 votes in the electoral college of MPs and MLAs, which the NDA will need for a smooth sailing of its presidential candidate.