BJP has forgotten its duty to serve people, only working for big businesses: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the BJP has forgotten its 'raj dharma' of serving the common people and is only working for big businesses.

Addressing a poll rally in the Jagatpur area of Raebareli, she also hit out at the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of stoking religious sentiments to divert people's attention from issues such as unemployment and those related to farmers.

The Congress leader also trained her guns at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying Akhilesh Yadav, who was nowhere to be seen, has now come out to seek votes.

"BJP leaders have forgotten their religion of serving the people. Religion for them has become means to instigate people to get votes. The government is not following 'raj dharma' of serving the people," Priyanka Gandhi said as she addressed the rally ahead of the fourth of the seven phase assembly polls in the state to be held on February 23.

Talking about inflation, she said the prices of gas cylinders and mustard oil have gone up. "You earn Rs 200 daily and a bottle of mustard oil is of Rs 240," the leader said.