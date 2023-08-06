BJP identifies Hinduism with Brahminism, ignores 90% of India: Swami Prasad Maurya

"When they do not consider the tribals, Dalits, and backwards as Hindus, who constitute 90 per cent of the population, then with only 10 per cent people's statement, will it become Hindu religion? This is Brahmin religion, and in order to maintain the supremacy of their religion, they despicably insult the tribals, the Dalits and the backwards," he said.

Maurya had defected from the BJP and joined the SP in 2022, a month ahead of the UP assembly elections.

The leader had last Sunday too accused the BJP of stoking communal sentiments with its support to the Gyanvapi mosque issue.

"They are looking for a temple in every mosque. This will cost them dearly. Because if they look for a temple in every mosque then people will start searching for a Buddhist monastery in every temple," Maurya had told reporters then in Lucknow.

When he was asked about how the INDIA, the opposition alliance, will be different from other regional alliances formed to defeat the BJP in the past, Maurya asserted the alliance will be different in that it will consolidate votes, which otherwise used to go to different parties.

"The BJP used to come to power with 40-42 per cent of the votes. The rest of the 60 per cent votes of the opposition used to split among different platforms. With the formation of INDIA, the votes will consolidate on a single platform," he said.