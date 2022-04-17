BJP isn’t invincible, suggest results of recent bypolls

Message is loud and clear, “BJP can be defeated.” But the victory in four assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat also doesn’t mean that the opposition has got any winning formula. These results can motivate the opposition parties to come out of the depression they have worn after the very recent poll debacle in states like UP, Uttarakhand and Goa where they were hoping to return to the power. While Mamata Banerjee has shown that she has learnt the trait to deal with BJP in its own language, results reflect that the Tejashwi Yadav has also improved. For, Congress party these results have brought a ray of hope.

Bengal has become an interesting story for the political analysts. For the last few years, the national media was busy in narrating the rise of Hindu Right wing and the BJP in West Bengal. Now, it’s the time to write an anti-climax it seems. BJP’s citadel has fallen and that too to its own old boy, Shatrughan Sinha.

TMC has won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat for the first time. Not only the candidate who won the Asansol but also the winner in Ballygunge, Babul Supriyo changed his side to TMC from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata’s politics of integrating the former cadre of Left and Right into one formidable force may annoy some, but also inspire many. Meanwhile BJP will have to redraw its strategies in Bengal if it wants to improve its show of 2019, when the party won 17 out of 42 seats.

Results in Ballygunge of West Bengal and Bochaha in adjacent Bihar may again be disturbing for the Congress but the party has some stuff to cheer this time. Results of Khiaragarh and Kolhapur shows that the party can revive its fortunes and still has a remarkable acceptability among the electorates.

In Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power, it was under the extra pressure to win. Though the win in Kolhapur of Maharashtra is more important. The state where Congress is sharing the power with Shiv Sena needed this extra boost. The Grand Old Party, sitting on the back-to-back defeats in many states had very few reasons to motivate its workers and this victory will surely push them to make a fresh start.