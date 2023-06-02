BJP IT cell forgets alliance with Muslim League in Nagpur

BJP’s IT cell on Friday found itself caught on the wrong foot when it tried to mock Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

In response to a question at the National Press Club in Washington DC on how he would justify his party’s alliance in Kerala with the IUML, Rahul Gandhi said that the questioner had not checked his facts and that IUML was a ‘completely secular party’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell chief tweeted moments later to mock Gandhi’s alleged lack of education, saying that the Congress leader was not even aware that the Muslim League had been instrumental in the Partition of India. He had clearly mixed up the two Muslim Leagues.

The IUML is different from Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s All India Muslim League, which is now known as the Pakistan Muslim League and has no presence in India.

The IUML retains a strong base in Kerala, from where it regularly elects at least one member of Parliament (currently, there are three: two from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu).