BJP Jaipur meet: Massive outreach programmes, new strategies with 2024 LS elections in mind

During the recent Jaipur national executive meeting of the BJP which met after a long time and fresh from the saffron party’s recent electoral success, there were concerns about whether the party would be able to maintain its winning streak.

The focus of the national executive meeting was to strengthen the party’s base, especially in the 12 states which would go to polls before the 2024 “mahayudh” when the Lok Sabha elections would be held. The members of the national executive felt that unless the party maintains its good track record in the 12 states and wins elections in these states, it would find it difficult to repeat its 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha election performances when the Modi wave had swept the country.

“It's not easy to find an easy wicket to bat always. The last two Lok Sabha elections saw the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi sweeping the poll as the nation found new hope with Modi at the helm. The intensity of the Modi factor saw us opening new vistas in many states and West Bengal in particular when the party won 18 seats against the 2014 tally of just two. The success in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections gave the party a big boost and it prepared for the Assembly elections in a big way. But we could win only 70 seats and the figure was far less to form the government uprooting the Trinamool Congress. But the scenario has changed and we shall have to rework our strategies to retain 17 seats, one seat that was won by Babul Supriyo, who has since joined the TMC saw the BJP losing to the TMC in Asansol in the bye-election which was won by Shatrughan Sinha of TMC. Thus the party will have to adopt new strategies in West Bengal as the TMC is in power in the state.” said an executive member of the BJP from West Bengal.

Similar sentiments were expressed by the BJP members of other states where the BJP is in power with its alliance partners. It is felt that the party will not be able to repeat the success in Uttar Pradesh of 2019 when it crushed the Opposition to register a massive victory as the Samajwadi Party(SP) has now re-emerged with a sizeable percentage of votes as shown in the recent assembly election. The BJP fears that the Samajwadi and the alliance would win more Lok Sabha seats than in 2019 when the elections are held in 2024.

During the closed-door strategic meeting, a member said that the party should prepare itself as the scenario would be different in 2024 than what was witnessed in 2014 and 2019 when the country was swept by the Modi wave.

“There are numerous examples of parties that received massive mandates of the people losing their mass base after coming into power and losing its grip on the electorate,” said another member on the condition of anonymity.

Under instruction from the party leadership, a majority of the national executive members maintained studied distance from the media, but some of them after the conclusion of the three-day national executive meeting revealed the party’s strategies.